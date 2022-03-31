Dodgers face old friend Corey Seager in Surprise

There are only two Dodgers games left in the Arizona portion of the spring training schedule, beginning with visiting an old friend in Surprise on Thursday afternoon.

Corey Seager is batting second and playing shortstop for Texas, meaning both the Dodgers and the Rangers will have their number five batting number two.

Dodgers-Rangers lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rangers Pos Dodgers Pos Rangers RF Betts 2B Semien 1B Freeman (L) SS Seager (L) SS Turner DH Garver DH Muncy (L) 1B Lowe (L) 3B Turner CF García C Smith RF Calhoun (L) CF Taylor LF Miller (L) 2B Alberto 3B Ibáñez LF Pillar C Heim (S)

Ryan Pepiot starts for the Dodgers on Thursday, giving the Dodgers a third look at him this spring before he is likely called up to the majors later this season.

He’s technically up from minor league camp for this one, as the non-roster invitee Pepiot was reassigned to minor league camp on Saturday.

Other Dodgers pitchers slated to take the mound Thursday include Brusdar Graterol on the second day of back-to-back outings for the first time this spring, plus Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Victor González, and Justin Bruihl.

Left-hander Taylor Hearn starts on the mound for Texas.

Spring training Game 14 info