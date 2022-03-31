 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers face old friend Corey Seager in Surprise

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: MAR 27 Spring Training - Diamondbacks at Rangers Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are only two Dodgers games left in the Arizona portion of the spring training schedule, beginning with visiting an old friend in Surprise on Thursday afternoon.

Corey Seager is batting second and playing shortstop for Texas, meaning both the Dodgers and the Rangers will have their number five batting number two.

Dodgers-Rangers lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Rangers
Pos Dodgers Pos Rangers
RF Betts 2B Semien
1B Freeman (L) SS Seager (L)
SS Turner DH Garver
DH Muncy (L) 1B Lowe (L)
3B Turner CF García
C Smith RF Calhoun (L)
CF Taylor LF Miller (L)
2B Alberto 3B Ibáñez
LF Pillar C Heim (S)
Ryan Pepiot vs. Taylor Hearn on the mound

Ryan Pepiot starts for the Dodgers on Thursday, giving the Dodgers a third look at him this spring before he is likely called up to the majors later this season.

He’s technically up from minor league camp for this one, as the non-roster invitee Pepiot was reassigned to minor league camp on Saturday.

Other Dodgers pitchers slated to take the mound Thursday include Brusdar Graterol on the second day of back-to-back outings for the first time this spring, plus Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Victor González, and Justin Bruihl.

Left-hander Taylor Hearn starts on the mound for Texas.

Spring training Game 14 info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rangers
  • Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Arizona
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...