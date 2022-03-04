There are players wearing blue Dodgers jerseys at Camelback Ranch. Sadly, none of them are on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
Minor league players are all around the Dodgers’ Arizona facility. Although we won’t be seeing games for the foreseeable future, it’s nice seeing minor leaguers in uniform. Here are some highlights from Dodgers beat reporters who are currently in Arizona providing coverage.
Here’s some video of Maddux Bruns (with a great soundtrack, I might add) pic.twitter.com/2gbPhg0qrm— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 3, 2022
#Dodgers prospect Ryan Pepiot takes the mound in a game pic.twitter.com/n7TUUBJG0I— Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 3, 2022
Guys playing catch!!! It’s happening— at #Dodgers minor league camp pic.twitter.com/nkmNdg2OHF— Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 3, 2022
Links
- As MLB lockout rolls on, Dodgers’ loaded farm system on display at minor-league camp. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic is in Arizona with the coverage.
- Will Rhymes, the Dodgers director of player development, spoke with Jack Harris and The Los Angeles Times about what it’s like at Spring Training with no major leaguers
- Trevor Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against the sports news website Deadspin on Thursday, claiming the outlet “knowingly published false information” in its coverage of sexual assault allegations made against Bauer last year.
- Joe Kelly with an open letter to baseball fans, courtesy of the LA Times
- Old friends re-unite
It was like being home again, not speaking the same language but understanding everything each other says Thanks for the great dinner @HyunJinRyu99 pic.twitter.com/gPTpDpYbcp— Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) March 4, 2022
