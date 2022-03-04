 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spring Training is back..... kinda

Minor leaguers are at Camelback Ranch

By Blake Harris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Fabian Ardaya / The Athletic

There are players wearing blue Dodgers jerseys at Camelback Ranch. Sadly, none of them are on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

Minor league players are all around the Dodgers’ Arizona facility. Although we won’t be seeing games for the foreseeable future, it’s nice seeing minor leaguers in uniform. Here are some highlights from Dodgers beat reporters who are currently in Arizona providing coverage.

Links

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...