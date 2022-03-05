Max Muncy says it would be ‘awesome’ to play with Freddie Freeman

Dodgers first baseman was a guest on ‘Dodger Talk’ on AM 570 LA Sports on Friday night. He provided an update on his elbow, saying he expects to be ready for Opening Day, whenever that should be.

Another huge takeaway from Muncy’s interview was his response when asked about the Dodgers potentially signing Freddie Freeman in free agency. Throughout the offseason, there have been rumblings that the Dodgers may be interested in signing the former MVP, should he not re-sign with the Atlanta Braves.

“I think it’s awesome,” Muncy said about the Dodgers potentially signing Freeman. “Imagine how dangerous we’d be if we get him in that lineup. It makes me really excited.”

Muncy, who has been the Dodgers’ primary first baseman for the last few years, says he’d have no problem handing the torch over to Freeman.

“Maybe it’s not as much [playing] first base, but that’s okay,” Muncy said. “I enjoy playing second base more. If we get the DH, that’s going to be a rotating position. We’re not going to have a one set DH. That means we’ll be rotating all around the field. That’s when it’s really fun. I’m excited about it.”

Talk about saying all the right words, Max.

Muncy didn’t sound like he was taking one for the team, as he said he prefers playing second base compared to first base.

“I’ve always loved second base,” he said. “My actions are the best at second. I read balls best at second. I make the best plays at second. I may not be your prototypical second baseman. but I’ve always enjoyed second. It’s my favorite position to play.”

Since joining the Dodgers, Muncy has spent time at first base, second base and third base. In 2021, he spent majority of his time at first, but did play 39 games at second. As Muncy mentioned, with the designated hitter likely coming to the National League in 2022, it’ll allow the Dodgers to get creative with their defensive lineups.

Muncy could play second base along with third base when in the field. He could also be the DH, allowing guys like Gavin Lux or Chris Taylor to play second depending on the lineup.

A lot still has to happen in order for this to even matter. First of all, the lockout will eventually need to end. Secondly, we’re still unsure if Freeman will leave Atlanta. If the Dodgers were to somehow add the 2020 NL MVP, talk about a dangerous lineup, just like Muncy said.

The most important piece of news from the interview was the update on Muncy’s elbow injury. At the end of November, Muncy said on ‘High Heat’ that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. As you all remember, Muncy hurt the elbow on a play at first base against the Brewers on October 3, the final day of the regular season.

Here was his response in regards to his recovery process, saying he hopes to be ready for Opening Day.

It’s coming along. It feels pretty good. We’ve been swinging a bat lately. It’s progressing well. The lockout helps, but it’s a little tricky. I’m getting more time to get healthy but I’m not being able to work with my guys on the staff. I can’t even talk to them. I’d be getting better treatment if I was getting worked on by them. It’s the unfortunate circumstances. It does give me a chance to get healthy but I’m not getting the full extent of what I could be getting. I think even before the lockout it was looking like I’d be ready for Opening Day. I still think we’re on track for that now. It’s feeling strong and healthy. It’s a little stiff, but that’s to be expected. We’re working through it and it should be good to go.

Muncy said that getting Tommy John surgery was never on the table for him. He said that all the doctors told him it wasn’t necessary. Although it was bad news, Muncy said it was the best bad news he could receive, considering he wouldn’t need the surgery.

Whether Opening Day is in the middle of April or in the middle of May, it’s great to hear that Muncy believes he’ll be in the starting lineup for the Dodgers.