Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya is impressing in camp

Diego Cartaya has been ranked the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect by nearly every outlet. After a brief stint with the Quakes last season, we’re getting a good look at the 20-year-old catcher at Camelback Ranch.
LA’s farm director Will Rhymes spoke with Juan Toribio of MLB.com about Cartaya, saying he’s fully healthy and is turning some heads with his immense potential.
“He looks great,” Rhymes said to Toribio. “He’ll be a full participant in Minor League Spring Training come March 15 in games. We’re really excited. We were cautious with him just because he’s such an impressive young player. We’re excited to see him back out there.”
Cartaya certainly looks good, as he crushed a home run on Saturday.
#Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya just hit one to the parking lot pic.twitter.com/DaV2aIgcSQ— Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 5, 2022
Links
- We have a Yadier Alvarez update!
The Yadier Alvarez story continues. High-bonus right handed was signed out of Cuba in 2015. Highly-ranked as #Dodgers prospect but never developed. DFAed in spring 2020. He’s in camp again this spring. Among those who threw bullpen session today.— Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 5, 2022
- Ryan Pepiot said he visited with psychologists this offseason in order to get back to his normal self. He came into this spring with an added focus on his mechanics, but he has also learned a “sweeper” breaking ball, which is essentially a mix of a slider and a curveball. Juan Toribio spoke with Pepiot about his upcoming season and his expectations.
- According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Major League Baseball Players Association will respond to the league’s latest CBA proposal on Sunday,
- The owners proposed an international draft to the players as part of CBA negotiations, and MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince has the details about the specifics of what the league wants.
