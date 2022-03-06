Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya is impressing in camp

Diego Cartaya has been ranked the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect by nearly every outlet. After a brief stint with the Quakes last season, we’re getting a good look at the 20-year-old catcher at Camelback Ranch.

LA’s farm director Will Rhymes spoke with Juan Toribio of MLB.com about Cartaya, saying he’s fully healthy and is turning some heads with his immense potential.

“He looks great,” Rhymes said to Toribio. “He’ll be a full participant in Minor League Spring Training come March 15 in games. We’re really excited. We were cautious with him just because he’s such an impressive young player. We’re excited to see him back out there.”

Cartaya certainly looks good, as he crushed a home run on Saturday.

#Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya just hit one to the parking lot pic.twitter.com/DaV2aIgcSQ — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 5, 2022

