SBNation Reacts: How many games is a “meaningful” season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Los Angeles Dodgers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We won’t see a 162-game season in 2022. As every day passes without a new agreement, the number of regular season games takes a hit. With a full season out the window, this season won’t be a “legitimate” season according to fans of teams who don’t win the World Series.

One of the questions this week was “How many games are needed for a meaningful season?” It was a close finish for first place, but 40 percent of fans voted for 150 games. 39 percent of fans voted for 125 games, so you can make decide for yourself which side you’re on.

Only 16 percent of fans voted that 162 games is considered a meaningful season.

The next poll was when the first game of the regular season will be played. Nearly 50 percent of fans voted for May, with April coming in second with 23 percent. April voters were optimists, because it’s looking less likely we’ll be getting April baseball.

29 percent of voters don’t think we’ll see Opening Day until at least June.

To vote in future Reacts surveys and have your voice heard each week, sign up here.