We’ve had a few minor league signings throughout the offseason, but this appears to be the most unique. According to Ty Kelly’s Twitter, he has signed a contract with the Dodgers. Not only that, he has already taken jabs at the rival Giants.

it’s so crazy that I signed with the Dodgers and have never liked or rooted for the Giants and you don’t have to check my old tweets because I think Tim lincecum is not cool and buster posey is mean. — Ty Kelly (@tykelly11) March 7, 2022

His signing hasn’t been confirmed by any other source, but we’ll just have to take his word for it, as this is official as you get. Talk about introducing yourself to a brand new fan base.

Kelly has 118 games of major league experience and last appeared in the big leagues in 2018 with the Mets. He spent 24 games with the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners’ Triple-A) in 2021. He hit .227 with an OPS of .670.

The 33-year-old has spent majority of his playing time at second and third base, but also has experience in the outfield as well.

