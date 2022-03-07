We’ve had a few minor league signings throughout the offseason, but this appears to be the most unique. According to Ty Kelly’s Twitter, he has signed a contract with the Dodgers. Not only that, he has already taken jabs at the rival Giants.
it’s so crazy that I signed with the Dodgers and have never liked or rooted for the Giants and you don’t have to check my old tweets because I think Tim lincecum is not cool and buster posey is mean.— Ty Kelly (@tykelly11) March 7, 2022
His signing hasn’t been confirmed by any other source, but we’ll just have to take his word for it, as this is official as you get. Talk about introducing yourself to a brand new fan base.
Kelly has 118 games of major league experience and last appeared in the big leagues in 2018 with the Mets. He spent 24 games with the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners’ Triple-A) in 2021. He hit .227 with an OPS of .670.
The 33-year-old has spent majority of his playing time at second and third base, but also has experience in the outfield as well.
Links
- Major League Baseball is willing to increase the first competitive-balance tax threshold from $220 million if the Players Association makes moves in other areas, according to Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic
- Carson Fulmer was the eighth overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. His career hasn’t gone as planned, as he’s bounced around from team to team. The Dodgers selected him in the minor-league Rule 5 draft in December. Bill Plunkett from The OC Register caught up with him at Spring Training to talk about his career and expectations for the upcoming season.
- Bill Plunkett was busy, as he also caught up with the Dodgers’ top prospect, Diego Cartaya. “I just think that top prospect and all that just means you’re still a minor-leaguer, you know,” Cartaya said. “I just work hard like I’m any player. I don’t care about any rank or what prospect I am. Just work hard, play hard.”
Loading comments...