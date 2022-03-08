Bobby Miller impressing at Dodgers minor league spring training

Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller isn’t currently on the 40-man roster, but it’s not a stretch to expect him to make his major league debut at some point in 2022.

Miller was drafted in the first round out of Louisville in 2020, and after some time at the alternate training site at USC that year he posted a 2.40 ERA and 30.4-percent strikeout rate in High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa in 2021.

In October, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman mentioned Miller, Ryan Pepiot, and Landon Knack among the pitchers expected to be in or near the majors this season. In the last week at minor league camp in spring training at Camelback Ranch, Miller topped 100 mph multiple times.

Director of player development Will Rhymes spoke to reporters in Arizona about Miller’s ascension. From Juan Toribio at MLB.com:

“It’s hard not to have him as one of the more improved players,” Rhymes said of Miller. “Physically he looks incredible. He has continued to put on some muscle and gained strength. But he also made a few tweaks to his delivery that have impacted the quality of his four-seam.”

