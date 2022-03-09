Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol among players training at union-sponsored camp

With team-sponsored spring training venues closed, the MLB Players’ Association has opened up its own training camp in Arizona. Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen are among the roughly two dozen players currently taking advantage of the space.

Graterol threw to live hitters in his recent visit, while Treinen threw a bullpen session.

League officials have determined that spring training must last at least four weeks before any regular-season games can be played. Treinen would accept a three-week program, similar to the timeline players had to prepare for the shortened 2020 season.

“I just saw a teammate over there throwing 100,” Treinen said of Graterol’s progress, “so I feel like we’re going to be OK.”

Dodgers Links

Former Dodger Max Scherzer says that players would consider a 14-team playoff if higher-seeded teams could start the playoffs with a 1-0 lead, writes Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

A survey by Quality Logo Products found that the Dodgers have the fourth-best logo in the MLB.

Carson Fulmer is ready to make waves with the Dodgers after a career marked by frustration, writes The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.