Jackie Robinson daily video series debuts Monday at ESPN

ESPN will unveil a series of daily videos about Jackie Robinson beginning Monday and running daily through April 15, which will appear on various ESPN shows as well as on social media and YouTube.

The video series, dubbed “Jackie to Me,” will feature interviews with Tim Anderson, Bobby Bradford, Ruby Bridges, Chuck D, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Billie Jean King, Willie O’Ree, and Robinson’s son David Robinson.

“It is an honor to oversee this initiative highlighting the impact of Jackie Robinson through comprehensive coverage of the 75th anniversary,” ESPN head of NBA and studio production David Roberts said in a statement. “Jackie opened doors for African Americans and all other minority groups in every profession up to and including the President of the United States. That’s why it is extremely important his lasting legacy is recognized and never forgotten.”

April 15 is the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Later this summer, on July 26, the Jackie Robinson Museum will open in New York City. Per ESPN, the museum will include “4,500+ artifacts, 40,000 historical images and 450+ hours of video footage exploring Robinson’s unwavering commitment to social justice and equal opportunity.”

