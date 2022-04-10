Dodgers vs. Rockies Game III chat

The Dodgers will try to win their eighth out of their last nine series at Coors Field today when Julio Urías takes the mound against Antonio Senzatela. The Dodgers are 24-12 during that stretch that has gone from the last series in 2018 through the first two games of this series.
Dodgers - Rockies lineup
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Rockies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Rockies
|RF
|Betts
|1B
|Joe
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|LF
|Bryant
|SS
|T. Turner
|2B
|Rodgers
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Cron
|3B
|J. Turner
|3B
|McMahon (L)
|C
|Smith
|RF
|Grichuk
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|C
|Díaz
|LF
|Taylor
|CF
|Daza
|2B
|Lux (L)
|SS
|Hampson
Today’s game info
- Teams: Dodgers (1-1) at Rockies (1-1)
- Location: Coors Field
- Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
