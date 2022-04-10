Dodgers vs. Rockies Game III chat

The Dodgers will try to win their eighth out of their last nine series at Coors Field today when Julio Urías takes the mound against Antonio Senzatela. The Dodgers are 24-12 during that stretch that has gone from the last series in 2018 through the first two games of this series.

Dodgers - Rockies lineup Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies RF Betts 1B Joe 1B Freeman (L) LF Bryant SS T. Turner 2B Rodgers DH Muncy (L) DH Cron 3B J. Turner 3B McMahon (L) C Smith RF Grichuk CF Bellinger (L) C Díaz LF Taylor CF Daza 2B Lux (L) SS Hampson

Today’s game info