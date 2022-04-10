 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game III chat

By Craig Minami
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Dodgers will try to win their eighth out of their last nine series at Coors Field today when Julio Urías takes the mound against Antonio Senzatela. The Dodgers are 24-12 during that stretch that has gone from the last series in 2018 through the first two games of this series.

Dodgers - Rockies lineup

Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies
RF Betts 1B Joe
1B Freeman (L) LF Bryant
SS T. Turner 2B Rodgers
DH Muncy (L) DH Cron
3B J. Turner 3B McMahon (L)
C Smith RF Grichuk
CF Bellinger (L) C Díaz
LF Taylor CF Daza
2B Lux (L) SS Hampson
Starting pitchers: Julio Urías (L) vs Antonio Senzatela

Today’s game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (1-1) at Rockies (1-1)
  • Location: Coors Field
  • Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

