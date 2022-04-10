Tommy Kahnle starts rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga

All four Dodgers’ affiliates put a tally in the win column Saturday night. Two teams pushed across the go-ahead run in their final at-bat, while the other two lapped the competition.

Right-hander Tommy Kahnle started a minor league rehab assignment with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday. He’s expected back in a few weeks.

Player of the day

Jose Ramos and Jonny DeLuca share the honors Saturday. The pair of outfielders drove in three runs each and found some real estate beyond the outfield fences to help power their teams.

The No.14 Dodger prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Ramos reached base five times on the night. The 21-year-old went 3-for-5 with two singles to go with his solo homer, driving in three and walking twice.

Coming off a 22-homer year last season, DeLuca launched two long balls Saturday in a 2-for-4 effort for Great Lakes out of the leadoff spot. The 23-year-old, taken in the 25th round (761 overall) in 2019, doesn’t appear on the team’s top 30 prospect list.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Jake Lamb and Kevin Pillar both went deep for the Dodgers as they cruised to a 12-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) in front of the home crowd. The win gives Oklahoma City four wins in five games to start their year.

A total of five Dodgers ended the night with multiple hits on their ledger, including a 4-for-5 effort from Zach McKinstry in the leadoff spot.

OKC was down 3-0 heading to the bottom of the second but quickly responded with a barrage of hits that led to three runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth, capped by Pillar’s three-run blast to run away with it.

Old friend Zach Lee tossed an inning for Albuquerque in a reminder of one of the best trades in Dodger history. The former first-round pick of the Dodgers was sent to the Mariners for Chris Taylor during the 2016 season.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers needed extra innings to get the job done Saturday but they moved to 2-0 on the season with a 3-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins) in 10 innings. Tulsa took advantage of the ghost runner on second to start the extra frame, scoring the go-ahead run on a Brandon Lewis RBI-single.

After allowing a run in the third and fourth, the Tulsa bullpen shut down the Wichita offense the rest of the way, getting 3 ⅔ scoreless from Jose Martinez and two shutout innings from Mark Washington to close the door.

Lewis provided all the offense for the Drillers leading up to the run in extra innings. A two-run single in the seventh off the bat of Lewis tied the game at that point, staying that way until the 10th.

High-A Great Lakes

In 36-degree weather, the Loons walked it off in front of the home crowd for the first win of the season. With two out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth, Zac Ching singled to center to bring the winning run around for a 5-4 victory over the West Michigan White Caps (Tigers).

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan turned in a solid start for Great Lakes, tossing four shutout innings while striking out seven. The 22-year-old allowed just two hits and one walk on 59 pitches.

The Loons’ bullpen squandered the 4-0 lead afforded to them thanks in large part to DeLuca’s two home runs, giving up two in the sixth and two in the eighth. The tie held into the home half of the ninth to give the Great Lakes offense the opportunity.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

A total of five players turned in multi-hit efforts for the Quakes in an offensive outburst as they doubled up the Rawhide (Diamondbacks) 14-7 for their first win of 2022.

Along with Ramos, Damon Keith and Luis Rodriguez all had three hits as the 3-4-5 hitters for Rancho. The trio combined for nine of the 17 team hits on the night.

Right-hander Tommy Kahnle made the start on the mound for Rancho as he extended his spring into the minor league season. The Dodgers signed Kahnle to a two-year deal after Tommy John surgery in 2020 and could see him on a major league mound before month’s end.

Transactions

Low-A: Dodgers sent RHP Tommy Kahnle on a rehab assignment to Quakes. RHP Huei-Sheng Lin assigned to ACL Dodgers from Quakes. LHP Christian Suarez assigned to Quakes from ACL Dodgers. RHP Reinaldo De Paula assigned to ACL Dodgers from Quakes.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule