Dodgers disappoint in all departments in 9-4 loss

After playing two close games, today’s series finale was more like a traditional Coors Field game in which the Dodgers found themselves on the wrong side of a 9-4 loss to the Rockies. The win gave the Rockies their first home series win against the Dodgers since August 12, 2018 when the Rockies took three of four.

Making his 2022 debut, Julio Urías did not record a out in the third inning as he left the game trailing 6-0 with two runners on base. It was his shortest outing since August 19, 2020 when he went 1.2 innings at Seattle. Also concerning is his drop in velocity from last season.

This is all worrisome pic.twitter.com/Dd21g7M728 — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) April 10, 2022

Despite his velocity drop, Urías was perhaps one play away from settling down and maybe get in sync. With two on and two outs in the first inning, Urías gave up an opposite field fly ball to Ryan MacMahon. Chris Taylor appeared to have it in his sights but he lost it and Rockies took the lead. Another single and the Dodgers trailed 3-0.

After pitching a scoreless second inning, C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0 and then hit batter, walk and single sent Dave Roberts out to take out Urías trailing by six.

The Dodgers would get themselves back in the game with the aid of a Kris Bryant error that made it 6-4. With the bases-loaded and two put, Freddie Freeman hit a fly ball to left and Bryant misplayed it for three Dodger runs.

But that was as close as the game would get because the Rockie’s bullpen shutout the Dodgers from that point on.

Jhoulys Chacin got the win and then Ty Blach making his first MLB appearance since 2019, pitched the final four innings to get his first career save. Ironically, Blach’s last game was as a Baltimore Oriole when he gave up six runs to the Dodgers.

The Dodger bullpen did allow three runs, only one was earned and that was helped by a stolen base and two fly balls. Freddie Freeman’s error gave Elias Diaz a chance to hit and he delivered a two-run homer off Evan Phillips.

And while this offense is expected to score runs, the Dodgers only had six runs in the final two games in this series and they have not yet scored multiple runs in more than one inning in a game yet season.

Sunday game particulars

Home runs: C.J. Cron (1), Elias Diaz (1)

WP — Jhoulys Chacin (1-0): 1.2 IP, 3 strikeouts

LP — Julio Urías (0-1): 2 IP, 6 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned runs, 2 walks

Sv — Tyler Blach (1): 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers look to get back on the winning side when they head to Minneapolis for a short two-game series that will start on Tuesday. Andrew Heaney is scheduled to make his Dodger debut and the Twins will put Chris Archer on the mound for the Twins (4:40 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA).