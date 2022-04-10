 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

April 10: Rockies 9, Dodgers 4

Dodgers lost first series at Coors Field since 2018

Contributors: Craig Minami and Eric Stephen
/ new

Julio Urías got hit around, allowing six runs in two-plus innings with diminished velocity, as the Dodgers dropped a series to the Rockies on a windy Sunday afternoon at Coors Field in Denver.

3 Total Updates Since
Apr 7, 2022, 7:35pm PDT