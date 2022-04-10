April 10: Rockies 9, Dodgers 4

Julio Urías got hit around, allowing six runs in two-plus innings with diminished velocity, as the Dodgers dropped a series to the Rockies on a windy Sunday afternoon at Coors Field in Denver.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 7, 2022, 7:35pm PDT
Apr 7, 2022, 7:35pm PDT
-
April 10
Dodgers disappoint in all departments in 9-4 loss
Dodgers lose first series at Colorado since August 2018
-
-
April 7
Dodgers rotation in Coors: Buehler, Gonsolin, Urías
The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urías in three games against the Rockies at Coors Field, with 11 pitchers ready in relief to back them up.