Dodgers Week 1: A lackluster start

The Dodgers offense outside of one big inning on opening day had a mostly quiet weekend in paradise, and Julio Urías had a bad day with diminished velocity, causing growing concerns for someone counted on as a rotation stalwart.

The result was a Dodgers series loss at Coors Field, the first since 2018, dropping two of three games in Colorado.

It’s easy to succumb to the hot take industrial complex of claiming the Dodgers are the best team ever or have the best lineup ever, then write for weeks, months about how they are not that. That’s not my bag.

Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned, namely with very thin rotation depth, especially in the first half of the season before injury rehabbers and developing prospects could change that. The shortened spring meant starting pitchers aren’t as built up, which proved true with LA’s starters pitching only 10 of 25 innings in Denver.

And I did write that this Dodgers lineup — with AJ Pollock, to be fair — could be the best in franchise history. So far that group had a slugging percentage under .300 in a weekend at Coors Field.

It was definitely a bad weekend. But for now, that’s all it is.

Batter of the week

Chris Taylor started twice, and had two hits and a double in each game. Honorable mention goes to the No. 9 spot in the Dodgers batting order, which is no longer a pitcher. Gavin Lux had a pair of hits, including a two-run single that tied Friday’s game, and Austin Barnes hit the team’s only home run of the weekend. Dodgers No. 9 hitters were 4-for-9 (.444/.545/.778) with two walks, three runs scored, and three RBI.

Pitcher of the week

Tyler Anderson is not technically a starter for now, but is still pitching bulk innings, including allowing only a run on two hits in four strong innings in relief on Saturday. Honorable mention goes to Walker Buehler, who was solid in his first career opening day start.

Week 1esults

1-2 record

11 runs scored (3.67 per game)

15 runs allowed (5.00 per game)

.362 pythagorean win percentage

Miscellany

Dodgers drafted pitchers to start opening day for LA Pitcher Draft year (round) Opening day starts Pitcher Draft year (round) Opening day starts Orel Hershiser 1979 (17th) 4 ('87,'90,'93-94) Clayton Kershaw 2006 (1st) 9 (2011-18, '21) Dustin May 2016 (3rd) 1 (2020) Walker Buehler 2015 (1st) 1 (2022)

Feeling a draft: Walker Buehler allowed two runs in five innings on Friday to win his first opening day start. By taking the mound in the first game of the season, Buehler became the fourth pitcher drafted and signed by the Dodgers to start at least one opening day for the team, joining Orel Hershiser, Clayton Kershaw, and Dustin May.

Going streaking: Both Mookie Betts and Trea Turner had exactly one hit in all three games in Denver, which perpetuated a pair of hitting streaks. Turner ended the 2021 regular season with a 19-game hit streak, and his current 22-game streak is the longest active streak in the majors. Turner is hitting .378/.429/.667 during the streak. For Betts, he has a hit in each of his last 15 games at Coors Field, including 14 games with the Dodgers.

Picture of the week: In the fifth inning on Saturday, Justin Turner made a fantastic catch of a foul pop while stretching over the rail of the third base dugout. Only a few feet away, Dodgers photographer extraordinaire Jon SooHoo captured this shot of Turner:

Transactions

Thursday: Victor González was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Tommy Kahnle and Caleb Ferguson were also placed on the 10-day IL while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Thursday: Phil Bickford was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Thursday: Opening day roster included 16 pitchers and 12 position players.

Game results

Week 1 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Taylor 7 1 4 2 0 1 0 0 8 0.571 0.500 0.857 1.357 Lux 8 3 3 0 0 2 0 2 10 0.375 0.500 0.375 0.875 Smith 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.167 0.375 0.167 0.542 Betts 14 1 3 1 0 2 0 0 14 0.214 0.214 0.286 0.500 T.Turner 13 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 13 0.231 0.231 0.231 0.462 J.Turner 13 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.231 0.231 0.231 0.462 Freeman 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.167 0.286 0.167 0.452 Bellinger 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.182 0.250 0.182 0.432 Muncy 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.077 0.077 0.077 0.154 Starters 97 10 22 3 0 6 0 6 105 0.227 0.276 0.258 0.534 Barnes 3 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 3 0.667 0.667 1.667 2.333 Ríos 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.500 Alberto 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 8 1 3 0 1 1 0 0 8 0.375 0.375 0.750 1.125 Offense 105 11 25 3 1 7 0 6 113 0.238 0.283 0.295 0.578

Week 1 pitching Pitcher G W IP H R ER BB SO HBP ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G W IP H R ER BB SO HBP ERA WHIP FIP Buehler 1 1-0 5.0 4 2 2 2 5 0 3.60 1.200 2.26 Urías 1 0-1 2.0 7 6 3 2 0 1 13.50 4.500 14.06 Gonsolin 1 0-0 3.0 5 1 1 1 3 0 3.00 2.000 2.06 Starters 3 1-1 10.0 16 9 6 5 8 1 5.40 2.100 4.56 Graterol 2 0-0 1.3 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 0.750 3.81 Hudson 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 1.000 -2.94 Phillips 1 0-0 1.0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0.00 1.000 14.06 Bruihl 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 1.000 4.06 Anderson 1 0-0 4.0 2 1 1 0 4 1 2.25 0.500 1.81 White 1 0-0 3.7 2 1 1 0 1 1 2.45 0.545 3.33 Treinen 2 0-1 2.0 1 1 1 0 4 0 4.50 0.500 5.56 Kimbrel 1 0-0, Sv 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 0 9.00 2.000 -0.94 Bullpen 10 0-1, Sv 15.0 9 6 4 2 17 2 2.40 0.733 3.33 Totals 13 1-2 25.0 25 15 10 7 25 3 3.60 1.280 3.82

Up next

The Dodgers run the Frank Pastore gauntlet, finishing off the road trip in Minnesota before coming home for four games against the Reds, including Thursday night’s home opener at Dodger Stadium. A fairly decent chance of rain during the two days in Minneapolis could wreak havoc with the planned pitching assignments, but as it stands Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw are scheduled to start the two games against the Twins.