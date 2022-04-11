Ryan Noda homers twice, Ryan Pepiot has hitless start for Oklahoma City

Sunday in the Dodgers minors was chock full of big offensive performances and strong starts on the mound.

Player of the day

Flying under the radar but also making his Triple-A debut this season is Ryan Noda, the 26-year-old outfielder and first baseman drafted by the Dodgers in 2017. Noda hit a pair of solo home runs in Oklahoma City’s 12-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

It's a two-homer day for Ryan Noda! He sends one off the foul pole to push the lead to 6-3 in the 6th! pic.twitter.com/G11tHSfknr — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 10, 2022

Noda also walked, stole a base, and scored three runs in the win. In five games, Noda is 6-for-15 (.400) with more walks (six) than strikeouts (four).

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Ryan Pepiot pitched his second straight scoreless start, recording 11 outs with four strikeouts, two walks, and zero hits allowed. Pepiot has allowed one hit in 7⅔ innings in his two starts this year, after seven starts last year allowing zero or one hit.

Noda wasn’t the only contributor on offense for Oklahoma City. Miguel Vargas had three hits, including a double. Zach McKinstry had a double and a triple. Eddy Alvarez has three hits, including a home run and a triple, and Jake Lamb homered for a second straight game.

Double-A Tulsa

John Rooney struck out six in five innings, allowing one run in the Drillers’ win over the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins). Catcher Hunter Feduccia homered and drove in three runs, part of a three-hit game.

High-A Great Lakes

Nick Nastrini, the Dodgers’ fourth-round draft pick last year out of UCLA, pitched two hitless innings in his start, but West Michigan teed off on almost everyone else in a 14-4 Loons’ loss.

Jonny DeLuca hit his third home run of the weekend, part of a two-hit game.

Go crazy Deluca!! pic.twitter.com/3QpHGa8FZ8 — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) April 10, 2022

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Dodgers first-round draft pick last year Maddux Bruns struck out four in two scoreless innings, but the Quakes lost on the road in 13 innings. Damon Keith, one of two non-pitchers drafted by the Dodgers in 2021, not only played all three positions on Sunday night but also had three extra-base hits, with two doubles and a triple.

A notable point here is how often Visalia tried to run, but catcher Diego Cartaya was up to the task. He threw out three of six runners trying to steal and picked another off third base. Five of the six steal attempts came when Robbie Peto was on the mound.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

4:35 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (Gavin Stone) at Peoria [Cardinals] (Austin Love)

5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (Bobby Miller) vs. Amarillo [Padres] (TBA)

5:35 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Mike Wright Jr./Robbie Erlin) at El Paso Chihuhuas [Padres] (Ryan Weathers)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Tommy Kahnle*) vs. Inland Empire [Angels] (Connor Van Scoyoc)

Mondays are the usual off days for all four full-season levels this season. Tommy Kahnle is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance on Tuesday for Rancho Cucamonga, and scheduled to pitch Friday as well.