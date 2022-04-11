More concern about Julio Urías

Just like last Monday in his final exhibition start, Julio Urías saw his velocity well below his 2021 velocity on Sunday, averaging 91.4 mph on his four-seam fastball while allowing as many runs as outs.

There was more downplaying on Sunday, with Urías saying he was healthy. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

“If I don’t execute the pitches, I could throw 100 mph and it wouldn’t matter. I feel like executing the pitches is more important and it’s what I’m going to focus on.” Roberts said the lack of velocity was likely a “byproduct” of a shortened spring training.

Links

Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times talked to Kenley Jansen and Freddie Freeman, among others, about the growing Dodgers-Braves rivalry, including the new wrinkle of two franchise icons joining the other team.

Bill Plaschke at the LA Times said the Dodgers are in trouble if Julio Urías can’t deliver quality innings.

Joe Davis talked to Richard Deitsch at The Athletic about getting a promotion to call the World Series as Fox’s No. 1 MLB announcer. Davis was also a guest on Deitsch’s Sports Media podcast this week.

Davis also put out a video of thanks for “a dream come true” of getting to call the World Series.

Guys, I'm just blown away by the calls and messages. So thankful. pic.twitter.com/meP5aXbpFu — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) April 9, 2022

Speaking of great podcasts, umpire Dale Scott told fun stories of his umpiring career on The Poscast with Joe Posnanski and Michael Schur. Scott was promoting his new book, ‘The Umpire is Out.’