A quarter of MLB fans pick the Dodgers to win the World Series

The lackluster start to the season, with the Dodgers dropping two of three games to the Rockies at Coors Field, has done little to dampen overall expectations for the 2022 season.

Baseball fans surveyed in the last week (admittedly, some who voted before the season started) have high hopes for the Dodgers to win the World Series. A quarter of fans picked the Dodgers to win the championship, which would make good on Dave Roberts’ guarantee, and almost half surveyed picked the Dodgers to win the pennant.

A pennant would mean a fourth World Series for the Dodgers in a six-year span, but their path there would depend on their finish during the regular season.

Not winning the division this year would mean a three-game wild card series just to get to the division series. But winning the National League West, and finishing with one of the top two records among NL division winners, would mean getting a bye to the division series.

The Dodgers last year saw the toll of even the one extra wild card game, but for 2022 baseball fans expect the Dodgers to win the division, with a whopping 81 percent picking them to win the NL West.

“There is a lot of All-Stars sitting up and down that lineup,” said Freddie Freeman at the March 18 press conferencing introducing his six-year, $162 million contract, “but this is the game of baseball, and you’ve still got to go out and play.”