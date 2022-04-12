Vin Scully gets lifetime achievement award from Baseball Digest

Hall of Fame former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully has earned another honor. ‘Baseball Digest’ has named Scully the 2022 recipient of its lifetime achievement award, announced on Tuesday.

This is just the second year of the lifetime achievement award from Baseball Digest, with Willie Mays winning the inaugural honor last year.

“I think, first of all, any award that’s already been won by Willie Mays, who certainly was one of my favorite players and one for whom I had great respect, is an honor. It’s an honor to even have my name linked with his in some way,” Scully said in a statement. “I was honored, delighted and surprised that I turned out to be the second winner of ‘Baseball Digest’s’ Lifetime Achievement Award. I’m proud of it and humble at the same time.”

Scully announced Dodgers games for 67 years, from 1950 through 2016, the longest tenure of any announcer with one team. His longtime co-worker, Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer Jaime Jarrín, started calling Dodgers games in 1959, and is retiring after this season, his 64th. Jarrín graces the cover of the 2022 Dodgers media guide, as Scully did in his final season of 2016.

The lifetime achievement award from ‘Baseball Digest’ joins a long list of honors for Scully, who joined the Hall of Fame in 1982 and was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

‘Baseball Digest’ selected Scully for its lifetime achievement award from a list of candidates that included, among others, Sandy Koufax, Jarrín, Rachel Robinson, Joe Torre, and Janet Marie Smith.

“Vin Scully was not only the voice of the Dodgers, but was also the soundtrack of our national game for an incredible seven decades,” said ‘Baseball Digest’ publisher David Fagley. “We are honored to recognize his iconic career both as a broadcaster and as a wonderful ambassador for the sport he loves so much.”