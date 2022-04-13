Bobby Miller has scoreless start for Tulsa, Diego Cartaya hits grand slam for Rancho Cucamonga

Plenty of big-time and big-name performances from the Dodgers minor leagues on Tuesday night.

Player of the day

Bobby Miller was dominant in his first start of the season, pitching four scoreless frames for Double-A Tulsa. The Dodgers top pitching prospect allowed a single to his first batter faced, but then retired his final 12 batters faced, with six strikeouts.

Throwin' heat but keepin' it cool, @BMilled15 wraps up his outing as tonight's starting pitcher.



4 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 6 SO pic.twitter.com/4WtYoDkw4H — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) April 13, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC had huge offensive performances, but a seven-run third inning against Robbie Erlin proved difficult to overcome in a 13-11 road loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

Kevin Pillar tripled, doubled, and singled from the leadoff spot, Jake Lamb homered for the third straight game, and Miguel Vargas drove in three with a three-hit game, including a triple.

Zach McKinstry earlier in the day was named Pacific Coast League player of the week, then homered on Tuesday night. On the season, McKinstry is 12-for-28 (.444) with three triples, three doubles, a home run, and nine runs batted in, and has an RBI streak of six straight games.

Another OKC award winner on Tuesday was Ryan Pepiot, who allowed one hit and no runs in his two starts last week. He won pitcher of the week in the PCL.

Awards season might be over but our guys are still sweeping the titles! We're not totally surprised, because if you were watching the same series as us, you know Ryan Pepiot and Zach McKinstry undoubtedly earned the titles of @MiLB Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/uIWX7QMgly — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 12, 2022

Double-A Tulsa

After Miller left, Drillers pitchers allowed four runs in five innings in a loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Padres).

James Outman doubled and walked from the leadoff spot, and continued to impress defensively in centerfield.

Don't even think about it.@james_outman with a stellar diving catch! pic.twitter.com/2AVMvEsxDr — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) April 13, 2022

High-A Great Lakes

Jonny DeLuca hit a grand slam and Leonel Valera homered twice in the Loons’ rout of the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals). The leftfielder DeLuca also doubled and had four hits. Valera, starting at third base, had three hits and drove in five.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Diego Cartaya hit a grand slam in the Quakes’ home opener, helping to beat the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

The LA Dodgers No. 1 prospect Diego Cartaya hits his second career grand slam home run in tonight’s fourth inning. This is his second homer of the season and the first debut here at LoanMart Field.



: (Via/sabrina.reyes) pic.twitter.com/4YYqNKQ0yG — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) April 13, 2022

Tommy Kahnle continued his rehab assignment with a scoreless inning for the Quakes, with a strikeout. Kahnle also pitched for Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, and is scheduled to make another appearance on Friday for the Quakes.

