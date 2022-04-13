Dodgers vs. Twins Game II chat

Clayton Kershaw makes his first regular season start at Target Field in Wednesday morning’s Dodgers-Twins series finale in Minneapolis. Counting the postseason, Kershaw after this game will have pitched in 29 of the 30 current major league ballparks.

Camden Yards in Baltimore is the only current park in which Kershaw hasn’t pitched. He’s also never pitched during the regular season at Fenway Park in Boston or Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, but has pitched in both during the postseason, checking off Boston in 2018 and the Rangers’ new ballpark throughout the 2020 postseason. The latter had some good memories for Kershaw, you might recall.

Kershaw did actually pitch once before at Target Field in Minnesota, though not in the regular season or postseason. It was the 2014 All-Star Game, in which Kershaw pitched a scoreless second inning.

Dodgers-Twins lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Twins Pos Dodgers Pos Twins RF Betts DH Buxton 1B Freeman (L) 2B Arraez (L) SS Turner 3B Urshela DH Muncy (L) SS Polanco (S) 3B Turner C Sanchez LF Taylor RF Kepler (L) CF Bellinger (L) 1B Sano 2B Lux (L) CF Celestino C Barnes LF Gordon (S)

