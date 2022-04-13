 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Twins Game II chat

Kershaw checks off another box

By Eric Stephen
85th MLB All Star Game Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw makes his first regular season start at Target Field in Wednesday morning’s Dodgers-Twins series finale in Minneapolis. Counting the postseason, Kershaw after this game will have pitched in 29 of the 30 current major league ballparks.

Camden Yards in Baltimore is the only current park in which Kershaw hasn’t pitched. He’s also never pitched during the regular season at Fenway Park in Boston or Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, but has pitched in both during the postseason, checking off Boston in 2018 and the Rangers’ new ballpark throughout the 2020 postseason. The latter had some good memories for Kershaw, you might recall.

Kershaw did actually pitch once before at Target Field in Minnesota, though not in the regular season or postseason. It was the 2014 All-Star Game, in which Kershaw pitched a scoreless second inning.

Dodgers-Twins lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Twins
Pos Dodgers Pos Twins
RF Betts DH Buxton
1B Freeman (L) 2B Arraez (L)
SS Turner 3B Urshela
DH Muncy (L) SS Polanco (S)
3B Turner C Sanchez
LF Taylor RF Kepler (L)
CF Bellinger (L) 1B Sano
2B Lux (L) CF Celestino
C Barnes LF Gordon (S)
Clayton Kershaw vs. Chris Paddack on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (2-2) at Twins (2-3)
  • Location: Target Field, Minneapolis
  • Time: 10:10 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

