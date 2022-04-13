 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins

April 13: Dodgers 7, Twins 0

Kershaw perfect for 7 innings in 2022 debut

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Clayton Kershaw retired all 21 batters he faced with 13 strikeouts in his seven perfect innings in his first start of the season. Backed by four home runs, the Dodgers beat the Twins to sweep a two-game series at Target Field in Minnesota.

5 Total Updates Since
Apr 8, 2022, 1:22pm PDT