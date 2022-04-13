April 13: Dodgers 7, Twins 0

Clayton Kershaw retired all 21 batters he faced with 13 strikeouts in his seven perfect innings in his first start of the season. Backed by four home runs, the Dodgers beat the Twins to sweep a two-game series at Target Field in Minnesota.
April 13
Getting top from the bottom
The Dodgers got home runs from their seventh, eighth, and ninth-place hitters on Wednesday, including a home run by Cody Bellinger, who also doubled.
April 13
Clayton Kershaw perfect in his 2022 debut
Clayton Kershaw was perfect in seven innings, striking out 13 batters in his first start of 2022, leading the Dodgers over the Twins on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field in Minnesota.
April 13
Dodgers vs. Twins Game II chat
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers take on the Twins on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.
April 11
Dodgers-Twins is loaded with starting pitching debuts
Dodgers vs. Twins is only two games in Minnesota, but features three starting pitching debuts, by Andrew Heaney, Chris Archer, and Chris Paddack.
April 8
Kershaw starts Wednesday in Minnesota
Dodgers notes on Clayton Kershaw, Victor González, Phil Bickford, and the designated hitter.