Walker Buehler starts home opener, Dodgers face four Reds right-handed pitchers

After starting the season on the road, the Dodgers are back in Los Angeles for a seven-game homestand, beginning with a four-game series against the Reds.

Cincinnati will send four right-handed starting pitchers to the mound in the series, after a change made on Wednesday. Instead of left-handed Reiver Sanmartin starting the series opener on Thursday night, the Reds will instead turn to the right-hander Luis Cessa.

Second-year starter Vladimir Gutiérrez starts on Friday for the Reds, followed on Saturday by Hunter Greene from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, now pitching 14 miles away at Dodger Stadium for his second major league start. Greene was the second overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, and beat Atlanta on Sunday in his major league debut, striking out seven while allowing three runs in five innings.

Tyler Mahle, the Reds opening day starter, starts the series finale on Sunday.

Dodgers-Reds schedule Day Pitchers Time (PT) TV Day Pitchers Time (PT) TV Thu Buehler-Cessa 10:10pm SNLA Fri Gonsolin-Gutiérrez 10:10pm Apple TV+ Sat Urías-Greene 10:10pm SNLA/MLBN* Sun Heaney-Mahle 1:10pm SNLA

The Dodgers will stay in order in their rotation, with Monday’s off day giving the first three starters an extra day of rest this time through the order. Walker Buehler made his first career opening day start, winning Friday at Coors Field, and he’ll start the home opener as well, followed by Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urías. Andrew Heaney, who impressed with his new breaking ball in his Dodgers debut on Tuesday, will be on four days of rest when he starts Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Anderson figures to pitch at some point in the series, likely on either Friday or Saturday depending on how long Gonsolin or Urías last. Anderson pitched four innings of relief last Saturday at Coors Field, allowing just one run.

It’s only been five games for the Dodgers offense, but so far they’ve fared better against right-handed pitchers, hitting .255/.315/.421 and all five of the team’s home runs. Against southpaws, the Dodgers are hitting just .212/.350/.273 in all of 40 plate appearances.