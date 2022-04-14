After injuring his elbow last season, Max Muncy is slowly but surely making his way back to his old self.

“I’m not going to use it as an excuse,” Muncy said of his injury, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “I feel it’s moving well right now...I feel like I’ve been getting some really good swings off. Obviously the numbers don’t show that. But I feel really good at the plate.”

Muncy started the season 1-for-16 before reaching base four times in yesterday’s game, including a home run.

There’s still plenty to work on before Muncy is back to full strength, however. He and manager Dave Roberts agree that he’s only about 85% of the way there, and Roberts also suspects Muncy’s mental game could use a bit of work.

Dodgers Links

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended through April 22, reports R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports.

What’s the deal with MLB’s partnership with Apple TV+? Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times tracked down answers.

Dodger Stadium security is being sued over using excessive force against fans, reports Lauren Coronado at NBC Los Angeles.