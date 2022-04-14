Innings splits skewed toward the bullpen so far

We’re only five games into the season, certainly not enough to draw any conclusions, but with one full time through the Dodgers rotation let’s look at some notes before the team’s home opener against the Reds on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers pitching overall has been excellent, with a 2.72 ERA and 27-percent strikeout rate, but as expected the starters haven’t pitched very long the first time through the order. Even with Clayton Kershaw’s dominant seven perfect innings on Thursday wasn’t enough to push the rotation innings over the bullpen totals. The numbers so far:

Dodgers starters: 21⅓ IP, 2.53 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 5 walks

Dodgers bullpen: 21⅔ IP, 2.91 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 6 walks

It’s a close battle on the flip side as well, with Dodgers batters facing relief pitchers for one more inning than the starters through the first five games:

Opposing starters: 22 IP, 4.09 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 3 walks

Opposing bullpen: 23 IP, 4.30 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 16 walks

All those Dodgers walks against relievers stand out, as do the four home runs hit against the Twins bullpen late in Thursday’s game, though the latter is balanced by eight Dodgers doubles against starters compared to only one double and one triple against relievers.

The LA on-base percentage against starting pitchers is .313, compared to .330 against the bullpen. But again, this is just five games.

