 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Reds Game I chat

Home opener time

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Dodger Stadium before the 2022 home opener between the Dodgers and Reds, on April 14, 2022.
Dodger Stadium before the 2022 home opener between the Dodgers and Reds, on April 14, 2022.
Photo: Eric Stephen | True Blue LA

It’s home opener time, with Walker Buehler getting the start for the Dodgers against Luis Cessa at Dodger Stadium.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Reds lineups

Pos Reds Pos Dodgers
Pos Reds Pos Dodgers
2B India RF Betts
RF Naquin (L) 1B Freeman (L)
CF Fraley (L) SS Turner
1B Votto (L) DH Turner
C Stephenson 2B Muncy (L)
LF Aquíno C Smith
3B Moustakas (L) LF Taylor
SS Farmer CF Bellinger (L)
DH Moran (L) 3B Alberto
Walker Buehler vs. Luis Cessa on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

In This Stream

April 14: Dodgers vs. Reds

View all 5 stories

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...