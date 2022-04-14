Dodgers vs. Reds Game I chat

It’s home opener time, with Walker Buehler getting the start for the Dodgers against Luis Cessa at Dodger Stadium.
Pregame reading
Dodgers-Reds lineups
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|2B
|India
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Naquin (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|CF
|Fraley (L)
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Votto (L)
|DH
|Turner
|C
|Stephenson
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|LF
|Aquíno
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Moustakas (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Farmer
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|DH
|Moran (L)
|3B
|Alberto
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Reds
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
