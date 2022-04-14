The Dodgers’ first home game of the year features Walker Buehler starting against the Reds.
Filed under:
- Stream
Apr 13, 2022, 7:13pm PDT
-
April 14
Dodgers vs. Reds Game I chat
The Dodgers home opener, this time a night game against the Reds at Dodger Stadium.
-
April 14
Kershaw & Roberts reflect, Alberto gets a start
Clayton Kershaw and Dave Roberts reflect on pulling the Dodgers LHP from a perfect game. Plus the Dodgers lineup has been very regular, and Hanser Alberto gets a rare start at third base in the home opener.
-
April 14
Innings splits skewed toward the bullpen so far
The Dodgers home opener is against the Reds at Dodger Stadium. Here’s a look at the pitching innings split from the road trip, for both Los Angeles and opponents.
-
April 14
Night home opener is a rarity for the Dodgers
The Dodgers play their first 2022 game at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, only the fourth night game home opener in the last 46 years.
-
April 13
Dodgers-Reds weekend pitching matchups
Dodgers and Reds pitching probables for a four-game weekend series in Los Angeles, including Walker Buehler starting the home opener at Dodger Stadium and Cincinnati sending four right-handed starters to the mound.