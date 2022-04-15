Damon Keith provides walk-off single for Quakes in extras

Only one of the Dodgers’ affiliates came away with a win Thursday and it was of the walk-off variety in extra innings.

Player of the day

Outfielder Damon Keith reached base base five times for Rancho Thursday, going 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and a walk. The final hit of the night was a single into left to bring home the ghost man from second to win the game 5-4 for the Quakes.

Vogel hit the game winning run yesterday for game two. Tonight, he scores off Keith’s line drive single to left field.



#walkoffwin pic.twitter.com/CwwRT2xYnF — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) April 15, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Down 4-1 in the eighth inning, OKC mounted a comeback with four runs to take a 5-4 advantage over El Paso (Padres). Three walks and a hit batter paved the way for a Tomas Telis bases-loaded single that would bring three runs in thanks to a fielding error.

The lead wouldn’t hold in the bottom of the ninth when Adeline Rodriguez took Reyes Moronta deep for a three-run homer to send everybody home. The 7-5 loss for the Dodgers moves them to 5-4 on the season.

The walk-off blast for Rodriguez was the second three-run homer of the day. The Chihuahua’s first baseman connected in the first inning with the same runners on base as the homer in the ninth.

OKC’s lone standout of the night was Telis, going 3-for-4 with the pair of RBIs.

Double-A Tulsa

It was too little too late for the Drillers Thursday night, scoring one in the eighth and two in the ninth, only to come up short in a 7-4 loss to Amarillo (Diamondbacks),

The key blow came in the third when pitcher Gus Varland allowed a walk, two singles and a double to start the inning that led to four runs for the Sod Poodles. Two more in the fifth on a Nick Dalesandro homer put the game out of reach for the Drillers.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, the only offense to speak of came from a Justin Yurchak RBI-single in the first and eighth. A leadoff homer for Ryan Ward brought the score to 7-3 and Tulsa would bring Andy Pages to the plate with the bases loaded and a shot to bring them back.

.@rwardo12 serves up a homer for his first hit in #DrillVille! pic.twitter.com/0DZRP16k5g — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) April 15, 2022

Pages walked to bring in one run but the rally fell short when Yurchak popped out to third to hand the Drillers their second loss of the year.

Michael Busch followed up his two-homer night with reaching base three times on two more hits a walk.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons didn’t have much going on offensively over the final five innings Friday and weren’t able to mount a comeback after Peoria (Cardinals) scored three in the seventh. Great Lakes did bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth but a strikeout ended the game with a 5-2 loss for the Loons.

First baseman Zac Ching was 2-for-4 on the night and brought home the game’s first run with an RBI-double in the second inning. Peoria immediately came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take an early 2-1 lead.

Loons’ starter Kyle Hurt allowed a walk and two singles to start the second, allowing the two runs on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. The right-hander only lasted 1 2⁄ 3 innings while walking four of the 10 batters he faced.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

All of Rancho’s four runs leading into extra innings came in a four-run fifth inning that started with three walks and followed with three singles. Yunior Garcia drove in a pair to tie the score at two to that point and singles for Julio Carrion and Kenneth Betancourt gave the Quakes the lead.

Inland Empire tied the game with one in the seventh on a wild pitch and one in the ninth on an Arol Vera RBI-single.

Right-hander Kendall Williams pitched well for Rancho, going 4 2⁄ 3 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. The former 2019 second-round pick allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) on 68 pitches.

