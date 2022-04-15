Dodgers vs. Reds Game II chat

The 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Dodgers-Reds lineups
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|CF
|Fraley (L)
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Naquin (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Pham
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Votto (L)
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|LF
|Aquíno
|3B
|Turner
|2B
|Drury
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Moustakas (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Farmer
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Garcia
|2B
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (4-2) vs. Reds (2-5)
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: Apple TV+
Loading comments...