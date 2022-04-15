 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Reds Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Dodgers-Reds lineups

Pos Reds Pos Dodgers
Pos Reds Pos Dodgers
CF Fraley (L) RF Betts
RF Naquin (L) 1B Freeman (L)
DH Pham SS Turner
1B Votto (L) DH Muncy (L)
LF Aquíno 3B Turner
2B Drury C Smith
3B Moustakas (L) CF Bellinger (L)
SS Farmer LF Taylor
C Garcia 2B Lux (L)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Vladimir Gutiérrez on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (4-2) vs. Reds (2-5)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: Apple TV+

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...