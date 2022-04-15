 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 15: Dodgers 3, Reds 1

4th straight win for LA

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler, Eric Stephen, and Ryan Walton
Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson each pitched four strong innings, and Craig Kimbrel picked up his first home save as at Dodger Stadium in the Dodgers win over the Reds, a fourth straight win for Los Angeles.

4 Total Updates Since
Apr 13, 2022, 7:13pm PDT