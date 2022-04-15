April 15: Dodgers 3, Reds 1

Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson each pitched four strong innings, and Craig Kimbrel picked up his first home save as at Dodger Stadium in the Dodgers win over the Reds, a fourth straight win for Los Angeles.
Apr 13, 2022, 7:13pm PDT
April 15
Dodgers win 4th straight on Jackie Robinson Day
Gonsolin and Anderson allow 1 run in 8 combined innings
April 15
Dodgers vs. Reds Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Reds on Jackie Robinson Day at Dodger Stadium.
April 15
Price to donate game salary to The Players Alliance
2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier. David Price and other MLB players will donate their salary for the game to the Player’s Alliance for the second consecutive year.
April 13
Dodgers-Reds weekend pitching matchups
Dodgers and Reds pitching probables for a four-game weekend series in Los Angeles, including Walker Buehler starting the home opener at Dodger Stadium and Cincinnati sending four right-handed starters to the mound.