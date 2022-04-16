Dodgers notes: Trevor Bauer, Tommy Kahnle, Caleb Ferguson, Victor González

Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave while under MLB investigation under the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy. During spring training, that administrative leave was extended through Saturday, then last week was reportedly extended through April 22.

Per MLB policy, administrative leave is agreed to by the league and the players union. But per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Bauer is contemplating whether to challenge that such an agreement is binding:

There is a written agreement between the league and the union, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The person said the league considers that agreement binding and said Bauer would not be eligible to play until the leave expires. If Bauer does take the position that the most recent extension to his leave is not binding, Commissioner Rob Manfred might have to levy a suspension by the end of the day Saturday or risk Bauer showing up at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Friday was Bauer’s 100th game missed while on administrative leave, counting last postseason. It was already expected that he would challenge any sort of punishment levied by MLB, which is Bauer’s right under terms of the league’s policy but also hasn’t yet been done. But challenging his administrative leave would add another layer to a situation that is bound to be contentious, between Bauer and MLB, and potentially between him and the Dodgers.

Rehabbing relievers

Tommy Kahnle allowed a pair of singles and struck out two in a scoreless inning for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night, the third game of his minor league rehab assignment. So far, Kahnle has pitched once every three days, and manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that Kahnle is still at least a few weeks away from returning.

Roberts also gave an update on a pair of left-handers.

On the baseball side, Roberts said beginning of May "makes sense" for a return for Kahnle. Ferguson, who dealt with some arm soreness after a recent outing, would be more toward the second week of May. González is just playing catch and further behind than those two. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) April 16, 2022

Notes