Dodgers vs. Reds Game III chat

Julio Urías makes his first home start of the 2022 season, while Hunter Greene, the former Notre Dame High School star from Sherman Oaks who was drafted second overall in 2017, makes his second major league start for the Reds.
Pregame reading & listening
Dodgers-Reds lineups
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|SS
|Farmer
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Naquin (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|LF
|Pham
|3B
|Turner
|1B
|Votto (L)
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|C
|Stephenson
|DH
|Ríos (L)
|LF
|Aquíno
|LF
|Taylor
|3B
|Moustakas (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|2B
|Drury
|2B
|Lux (L)
|CF
|Fraley (L)
|C
|Barnes
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (5-2) vs. Reds (2-6)
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
Loading comments...