Dodgers vs. Reds Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Julio Urías makes his first home start of the 2022 season, while Hunter Greene, the former Notre Dame High School star from Sherman Oaks who was drafted second overall in 2017, makes his second major league start for the Reds.

Pregame reading & listening

Dodgers-Reds lineups

Pos Reds Pos Dodgers
SS Farmer SS Turner
DH Naquin (L) 1B Freeman (L)
LF Pham 3B Turner
1B Votto (L) 2B Muncy (L)
C Stephenson DH Ríos (L)
LF Aquíno LF Taylor
3B Moustakas (L) CF Bellinger (L)
2B Drury 2B Lux (L)
CF Fraley (L) C Barnes
Julio Urías vs. Hunter Greene on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (5-2) vs. Reds (2-6)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

