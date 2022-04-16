April 16: Dodgers 5, Reds 2

Trea Turner homered and Julio Urías pitched five scoreless innings, lifting the Dodgers over fireballer Hunter Greene and the Reds on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 13, 2022, 7:13pm PDT
April 16
Julio Urías & Hunter Greene duel was quite a Trea(t)
Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías and Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, a former local high school star, dueled for five scoreless innings at Dodger Stadium. But the Dodgers rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to win their fifth straight game.
April 16
Justin Bruihl knows his role
Dodgers relief pitcher Justin Bruihl made his first opening day roster in 2022, finding out in a casual way from manager Dave Roberts. The left-hander talked about his role in the bullpen and following up making his major league debut and pitching in the playoffs last year.
April 16
Dodgers vs. Reds Game III chat
The Dodgers battle the Reds on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
April 16
Notes: Mookie sits, no back-to-backs yet for Kimbrel
Mookie Betts is not in the Dodgers lineup for the first time this season. Closer Craig Kimbrel is unavailable after pitching Friday, and is still about a week away from pitching in back-to-back games.
April 13
Dodgers-Reds weekend pitching matchups
Dodgers and Reds pitching probables for a four-game weekend series in Los Angeles, including Walker Buehler starting the home opener at Dodger Stadium and Cincinnati sending four right-handed starters to the mound.