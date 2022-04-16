 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 16: Dodgers 5, Reds 2

5 straight wins for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Trea Turner homered and Julio Urías pitched five scoreless innings, lifting the Dodgers over fireballer Hunter Greene and the Reds on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Apr 13, 2022, 7:13pm PDT