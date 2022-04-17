Three Dodgers minor leaguers hit 2 home runs on Saturday

Three different Dodgers minor leaguers hit two home runs on Saturday night.

Player of the day

It’s hard to pick from all these multi-homer players, but James Outman stood out for his total contributions on Saturday. Double-A split a doubleheader and Outman was hitless in the first game, a loss, but homered twice in the Drillers’ win in the night cap.

This was the second of two home runs for Outman:

You wanna see @james_outman hit a home run?



You wanna see him do it again? pic.twitter.com/Vqm4VnYFVY — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) April 17, 2022

Outman also shined on defense as well, making a stellar grab in centerfield in the second game.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Rightfielder Jason Martin had the two-homer game for OKC, winners over the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres). Martin hit a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh.

Miguel Vargas also homered for Oklahoma City, while Zach McKinstry, playing shortstop on Saturday, had two hits, a walk, and scored two runs. McKinstry also hit his fourth triple in 11 games this season.

Ryan Pepiot allowed his first two runs of the season but also struck out seven of his 14 batters faced.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers split a doubleheader against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Padres). Shortstop Jacob Amaya also homered for Tulsa in the first game, and first baseman Brandon Lewis homered in the second game. Amaya also made this nifty play at shortstop in the nightcap.

Max Gamboa pitched three scoreless innings to start the nightcap, with three strikeouts. Guillermo Zuniga pitched two perfect innings to finish the second game, striking out a pair to earn the win.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons scored three in the top of the 11th inning, but Andrew Shaps allowed four runs in the bottom of the frame in a loss to the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals).

Lael Lockhard, the Dodgers’ ninth-round draft pick last year, struck out four in 3⅔ innings.

Eddys Leonard, who was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November, walked and scored while playing second base on Saturday, but is just 1-for-25 (.040) with 10 strikeouts to start his season.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Once up five runs, the Quakes even led by three entering the ninth but lost at home to the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) in a stunner.

Shortstop Alex DeJesus had two home runs for Rancho Cucamonga. Catcher Diego Cartaya doubled, singled, and drove in a run.

Maddux Bruns, the Dodgers’ first-round draft pick last year, struck out four of his nine batters faced, but also walked two and allowed a run on two hits in his 1⅔ innings.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule

11:05 a.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Robbie Erlin/Mike Wright Jr.) at El Paso (Ryan Weathers)

11:35 a.m.: Great Lakes (Gavin Stone) at Peoria (Austin Love)

2 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Connor Van Scoyoc) vs. Inland Empire (Edgardo Henriquez)

Tulsa finished off its six-game series with Amarillo on Saturday, and is now off both Sunday and the regular Monday off day.