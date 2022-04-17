 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Reds Game IV chat

By Craig Minami
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Andrew Heaney makes his debut in a Dodger uniform this afternoon against the Reds and right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle. Heaney had made three prior starts at Dodger Stadium, all as an Los Angeles Angel. In 2018, Heaney got one of his three career hits in his start against the Dodgers. He will likely not get another chance to do that today.

Mahle is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA against the Dodgers in four career starts. He pitched a career 180 IP in 33 starts in 2021.

Pregame reading

Dodgers vs. Reds Lineup

Pos Reds Pos Dodgers
Pos Reds Pos Dodgers
SS Farmer RF Betts
DH Naquin (L) 1B Freeman (L)
LF Pham SS T. Turner
1B Votto (L) DH Muncy (L)
C Stephenson 3B J. Turner
RF Aquino C Smith
3B Moustakas (L) CF Bellinger (L)
2B Drury LF Taylor
CF Fraley (L) 2B Lux (L)
Andrew Heaney vs. Tyler Mahle on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (6-2) vs. Reds (2-7)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • First pitch: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...