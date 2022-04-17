Dodgers vs. Reds Game IV chat

Andrew Heaney makes his debut in a Dodger uniform this afternoon against the Reds and right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle. Heaney had made three prior starts at Dodger Stadium, all as an Los Angeles Angel. In 2018, Heaney got one of his three career hits in his start against the Dodgers. He will likely not get another chance to do that today.

Mahle is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA against the Dodgers in four career starts. He pitched a career 180 IP in 33 starts in 2021.

Pregame reading

Dodgers vs. Reds Lineup Pos Reds Pos Dodgers Pos Reds Pos Dodgers SS Farmer RF Betts DH Naquin (L) 1B Freeman (L) LF Pham SS T. Turner 1B Votto (L) DH Muncy (L) C Stephenson 3B J. Turner RF Aquino C Smith 3B Moustakas (L) CF Bellinger (L) 2B Drury LF Taylor CF Fraley (L) 2B Lux (L)

Game info