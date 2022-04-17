Dodgers vs. Reds Game IV chat

Andrew Heaney makes his debut in a Dodger uniform this afternoon against the Reds and right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle. Heaney had made three prior starts at Dodger Stadium, all as an Los Angeles Angel. In 2018, Heaney got one of his three career hits in his start against the Dodgers. He will likely not get another chance to do that today.
Mahle is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA against the Dodgers in four career starts. He pitched a career 180 IP in 33 starts in 2021.
Pregame reading
Dodgers vs. Reds Lineup
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|SS
|Farmer
|RF
|Betts
|DH
|Naquin (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|LF
|Pham
|SS
|T. Turner
|1B
|Votto (L)
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|C
|Stephenson
|3B
|J. Turner
|RF
|Aquino
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Moustakas (L)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|2B
|Drury
|LF
|Taylor
|CF
|Fraley (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (6-2) vs. Reds (2-7)
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- First pitch: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
