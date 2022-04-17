Dodgers recall Phil Bickford, option Garrett Cleavinger

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers swapped arms in the bullpen before Sunday’s series finale against the Reds, recalling right-hander Phil Bickford from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioning left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to Triple-A.

Sunday was the first day players could be recalled from the minors without having to replace an injured player, after spending 10 days in on optional minor league assignment. Bickford experienced arm soreness before spring training, which put him behind in camp in Arizona, most of which was playing catch-up.

Bickford was optioned in the last spring cuts by the Dodgers in finalizing the opening day roster. He pitched three innings in four games for Oklahoma City, allowing only one hit, a home run. Bickford checked off the back-to-back box by pitching both Wednesday and Thursday in Triple-A, including striking out his only batter faced in the second game.

Dodgers-Reds lineups Pos Reds Pos Dodgers Pos Reds Pos Dodgers SS Farmer RF Betts DH Naquin (L) 1B Freeman (L) LF Pham SS Turner 1B Votto (L) DH Turner C Stephenson 3B Muncy (L) LF Aquíno C Smith 3B Moustakas (L) CF Bellinger (L) 2B Drury LF Taylor CF Fraley (L) 2B Lux (L)

That qualifies Bickford as well-rested as well, having not pitched the last two days. In the clubhouse before Sunday’s game, Bickford said he was “good to go.”

“I would say he’s fully built up,” manager Dave Roberts said of Bickford. “The only thing we are not going to do is go one-plus [innings], but he’s able to go back to back and kind of do his regular deal.”

This is the first roster move of the season for the Dodgers, of which even Roberts said on Saturday that he was surprised.

Cleavinger pitched in one game for the Dodgers this season, allowing a run on two hits and walk while recording two outs in the eighth innings on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

The Reds also made a roster move on Sunday. Right-hander Daniel Duarte, who was recalled and pitched on Saturday, lands on the 10-day injured list with right elbow swelling. Infielder Alejo Lopez was recalled from the taxi squad.