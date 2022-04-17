 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 17: Dodgers 9, Reds 1

Contributors: Craig Minami and Eric Stephen
The Dodgers used a seven-run inning to back Andrew Heaney’s scoreless start with 11 strikeouts to finish off a four-game series against the Reds on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

