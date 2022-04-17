April 17: Dodgers 9, Reds 1

The Dodgers used a seven-run inning to back Andrew Heaney’s scoreless start with 11 strikeouts to finish off a four-game series against the Reds on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 13, 2022, 7:13pm PDT
Apr 13, 2022, 7:13pm PDT
-
April 17
Andrew Heaney’s strong performance closes out Dodger sweep over Reds
16 strikeouts in Heaney’s first two starts of the season
-
-
April 17
Dodgers recall Bickford, option Cleavinger
The Dodgers recalled RHP Phil Bickford and optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
April 13
Dodgers-Reds weekend pitching matchups
Dodgers and Reds pitching probables for a four-game weekend series in Los Angeles, including Walker Buehler starting the home opener at Dodger Stadium and Cincinnati sending four right-handed starters to the mound.