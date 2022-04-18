Kevin Pillar, Ryan Noda key late rally for Triple-A Oklahoma City

Sunday in the Dodgers minors included the floodgates opening late for Oklahoma City, an error-filled walk-off loss for Great Lakes, and a late home run by Rancho Cucamonga to win.

Player of the day

Kevin Pillar homered, tripled, walked, and scored three runs for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, his third multi-hit contest in the last five games, and his second game with two extra-base hits.

Then it was Kevin Pillar unloading on a two-run homer, his third home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/5Jj2JtmlTo — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 17, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

A seven-run ninth inning broke open a close one, earning Oklahoma City a series split with the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) after dropping the first three games. The frame started with a single by Ryan Noda, who scored then later drove in two more with a double in the same inning. Noda had three hits, drove in three runs, and stole a base. He’s hitting .400/.510/.750 with six extra-base hits through 11 games.

The ninth inning featured Pillar’s home run, three singles, and three doubles. But earlier in the game, Pillar and Eddy Alvarez both tripled, giving Oklahoma City 11 triples in 12 games this season.

Robbie Erlin allowed only one run and struck out four in his 5⅔ innings, the longest outing by an OKC starting pitcher this season.

High-A Great Lakes

That’s another Dub. Chiefs win 5 in a row! ⚾️ . pic.twitter.com/8P3JZZC4HB — Peoria Chiefs (@peoriachiefs) April 17, 2022

More late shenanigans were afoot in the Loons’ second straight walk-off loss to the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) on Sunday. Great Lakes was held scoreless until a five-run eighth, keyed by a two-run single by centerfielder Ismael Alcantara and an RBI triple from third baseman Leonel Valera. But Peoria pounced with a four-run bottom of the eighth to retake the lead.

Leftfielder Jonny DeLuca homered to tie things up in the top of the ninth, but errors on consecutive two-out plays by first baseman Zac Ching give Peoria the walk-off win.

Gavin Stone struck out five in three innings in his start, allowing only an unearned run.

Second baseman Jorbit Vivas had two hits and a walk.

Catching up on Saturday night’s game, I knew it was wild with a combined seven runs in the 11th inning, but I didn’t realize just how bizarre. From Loons broadcaster Noah Wolf in Peoria:

With the game tied at two and the 10th inning over, a truck drove onto the playing surface at Dozer Park. The Chiefs scheduled a fireworks show for after the game, and the truck carrying the fireworks made its way through the centerfield gate and onto the field, seemingly unaware that the contest had stretched into the 11th inning. For a moment, it seemed as though the driver was unable to put the truck in reverse and get it off the field, but eventually it left and play resumed.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Jose Ramos hit a two-run home run late, leading the Quakes over the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels). Rancho Cucamonga had only one hit entering the seventh, but after an Alex DeJesus walk, Ramos homered to right center, his third long ball of the season.

Second baseman Kenneth Betancourt added an insurance home run in the eighth.

Quakes pitchers only allowed a run on two hits themselves, including three scoreless innings from starter Edgardo Henriquez, who struck out four.

Transactions

Triple-A: Phil Bickford was recalled to the majors, and Garrett Cleavinger was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Sunday scores

Oklahoma City 10, El Paso 1

Peoria 7, Great Lakes 6

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Inland Empire 1

Tuesday schedule

3:05 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (TBA) vs. Lake County [Guardians] (TBA)

4:35 p.m.: Tulsa (Bobby Miller) at Springfield [Cardinals] (TBA)

6:35 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Andre Jackson) at Sacramento [Giants] (Sean Hjelle)

7:05 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Jerming Rosario) at Modesto [Mariners] (Joseph Hernandez)

All four teams are off Monday.