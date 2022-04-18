 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers notes: Position player usage, Mookie Betts’ slump, Gavin Lux’s resurgence

By Eric Stephen
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
Hanser Alberto has played in only three of the first nine games for the Dodgers, batting five times and starting once. He’s expected to start Tuesday against Atlanta left-hander Max Fried.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sunday marked the first time in nine games this season that the Dodgers used more than 10 position players in a game. Hanser Alberto played the final three innings at third base and batted twice, driving in his first run as a Dodger. Edwin Ríos got two at-bats after taking over at designated hitter from Justin Turner, then moved to first base for the ninth inning, giving Freddie Freeman a very brief respite before a big three-game series against his old team.

Moving Ríos out of the DH spot meant technically pitcher Justin Bruihl took Freeman’s lineup spot. Had the Reds overcome an eight-run deficit, Bruihl would have batted fifth in the bottom of the ninth. But Cincinnati did not score, giving the Dodgers a series sweep and their sixth straight win.

It capped off a 6-0 week, one you might call perfect, even.

