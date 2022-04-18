Dodgers notes: Position player usage, Mookie Betts’ slump, Gavin Lux’s resurgence

Sunday marked the first time in nine games this season that the Dodgers used more than 10 position players in a game. Hanser Alberto played the final three innings at third base and batted twice, driving in his first run as a Dodger. Edwin Ríos got two at-bats after taking over at designated hitter from Justin Turner, then moved to first base for the ninth inning, giving Freddie Freeman a very brief respite before a big three-game series against his old team.

Moving Ríos out of the DH spot meant technically pitcher Justin Bruihl took Freeman’s lineup spot. Had the Reds overcome an eight-run deficit, Bruihl would have batted fifth in the bottom of the ninth. But Cincinnati did not score, giving the Dodgers a series sweep and their sixth straight win.

It capped off a 6-0 week, one you might call perfect, even.

