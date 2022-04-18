 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Braves Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There hasn’t been an NLCS without the Dodgers and Braves since 2019. They meet for three games beginning Monday night. Freddie Freeman is now with Los Angeles. Kenley Jansen is with Atlanta.

It’s Will Smith bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, and he’s catching so there’s a decent chance he could face Will Smith at some point later in the game.

Dodgers-Braves lineups

Pos Braves Pos Dodgers
Pos Braves Pos Dodgers
2B Albies (S) RF Betts
1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L)
3B Riley SS Turner
DH Ozuna 2B Muncy (L)
CF Duvall 3B Turner
C d'Arnaud C Smith
LF Arcia CF Bellinger (L)
RF Heredia DH Ríos (L)
SS Swanson LF Lux (L)
Clayton Kershaw vs. Huascar Ynoa on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (7-2) vs. Braves (5-6)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

