Dodgers vs. Braves Game I chat

There hasn’t been an NLCS without the Dodgers and Braves since 2019. They meet for three games beginning Monday night. Freddie Freeman is now with Los Angeles. Kenley Jansen is with Atlanta.

“Why are there so many cameras?” Freddie Freeman joked. pic.twitter.com/SVCoqkUP56 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 18, 2022

It’s Will Smith bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, and he’s catching so there’s a decent chance he could face Will Smith at some point later in the game.

Dodgers-Braves lineups Pos Braves Pos Dodgers Pos Braves Pos Dodgers 2B Albies (S) RF Betts 1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Riley SS Turner DH Ozuna 2B Muncy (L) CF Duvall 3B Turner C d'Arnaud C Smith LF Arcia CF Bellinger (L) RF Heredia DH Ríos (L) SS Swanson LF Lux (L)

