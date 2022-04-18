April 18: Dodgers 7, Braves 4

Freddie Freeman homered in his first at-bat against his old team, and Clayton Kershaw struck out seven while earning his 100th career win at Dodger Stadium. Trea Turner hit a three-run double and Cody Bellinger homered in the Dodgers’ win over the Braves.
Apr 18, 2022, 8:42am PDT
April 18
Milestones for Freeman, Kershaw to beat Braves
Freddie Freeman homered in his first game against the Braves, and Clayton Kershaw was strong for five innings, earning his 100th career win at Dodger Stadium in the Dodgers’ seventh straight victory.
April 18
Dodgers vs. Braves Game I chat
The Dodgers start a three game series against the Braves, their opponents in the last two National League Championship Series.
April 18
Dodgers-Braves renew their rivalry in LA
The Dodgers and Braves have won the last two World Series and met in the last two NLCS. Now they meet for three games in Los Angeles, with stars Freddie Freeman and Kenley Jansen on other sides of the rivalry.