Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 18: Dodgers 7, Braves 4

7th straight win for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Freddie Freeman homered in his first at-bat against his old team, and Clayton Kershaw struck out seven while earning his 100th career win at Dodger Stadium. Trea Turner hit a three-run double and Cody Bellinger homered in the Dodgers’ win over the Braves.

3 Total Updates Since
Apr 18, 2022, 8:42am PDT