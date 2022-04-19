Dodgers vs. Braves Game II chat

Walker Buehler makes his third start of the season as the Dodgers try for an eighth straight win on Tuesday night against the Braves, who send left-hander Max Fried to the mound. Both pitchers also started on opening day.

Hanser Alberto gets a start at third base, with his career 113 wRC+ (.331/.352/.458 in 480 plate appearances) against southpaws. It’s the second start of the season for Alberto.

Gavin Lux was scratched with back tightness about 90 minutes before game time.

Dodgers-Braves lineups Pos Braves Pos Dodgers Pos Braves Pos Dodgers 2B Albies (S) RF Betts 1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Riley SS Turner DH Ozuna DH Turner RF Rosario (L) 2B Muncy (L) C d'Arnaud LF Taylor CF Duvall 3B Alberto LF Arcia CF Bellinger (L) SS Swanson C Barnes

