Dodgers vs. Braves Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

Walker Buehler makes his third start of the season as the Dodgers try for an eighth straight win on Tuesday night against the Braves, who send left-hander Max Fried to the mound. Both pitchers also started on opening day.

Hanser Alberto gets a start at third base, with his career 113 wRC+ (.331/.352/.458 in 480 plate appearances) against southpaws. It’s the second start of the season for Alberto.

Gavin Lux was scratched with back tightness about 90 minutes before game time.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Braves lineups

Pos Braves Pos Dodgers
Pos Braves Pos Dodgers
2B Albies (S) RF Betts
1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L)
3B Riley SS Turner
DH Ozuna DH Turner
RF Rosario (L) 2B Muncy (L)
C d'Arnaud LF Taylor
CF Duvall 3B Alberto
LF Arcia CF Bellinger (L)
SS Swanson C Barnes
Walker Buehler vs. Max Fried on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (8-2) vs. Braves (5-7)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)

