April 19: Dodgers vs. Braves

The Dodgers and Braves battle in the middle game of a three-game series, with opening day starters Walker Buehler and Max Fried on the mound on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 18, 2022, 8:42am PDT
Apr 18, 2022, 8:42am PDT
-
April 19
Have the Dodgers won 5 straight games at home, or 20?
A look at the Dodgers 20-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium, spread over the end of the 2021 regular season and the start of 2022.
-
April 18
Dodgers-Braves renew their rivalry in LA
The Dodgers and Braves have won the last two World Series and met in the last two NLCS. Now they meet for three games in Los Angeles, with stars Freddie Freeman and Kenley Jansen on other sides of the rivalry.