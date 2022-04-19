 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gavin Lux scratched from Dodgers lineup with back tightness

Cody Bellinger now starts in centerfield.

By Eric Stephen
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

Gavin Lux was scratched from the Dodgers starting lineup with back tightness on Tuesday night. He was originally set to play left field against the Braves, but now Cody Bellinger gets a start in center field in the middle game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor, tabbed for centerfield in the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday in what was a planned day off for Bellinger, instead starts in left field with Bellinger now in his usual position.

Dodgers-Braves lineups

Pos Braves Pos Dodgers
2B Albies (S) RF Betts
1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L)
3B Riley SS Turner
DH Ozuna DH Turner
RF Rosario (L) 2B Muncy (L)
C d'Arnaud LF Taylor
CF Duvall 3B Alberto
LF Arcia CF Bellinger (L)
SS Swanson C Barnes
Walker Buehler vs. Max Fried on the mound.

Lux has been a force at the bottom of the Dodgers lineup in the early going, hitting .276/.405/.483 with three extra-base hits, leading the team in runs scored (nine) and walks (seven), all while hitting either eighth or ninth. Even in his relative slump the last three games, with no hits in eight at-bats, Lux walked three times, stole a base, and scored three times.

Lux entering Tuesday is one of six Dodgers to play all 10 games so far. He’s started nine times — six times at second base, and three times in left field.

Bellinger homered and doubled on Monday, his fifth multi-hit affair in the last eight games.

Atlanta roster moves

The Braves brought up a pair of fresh arms for Tuesday’s game, recalling right-hander Touki Toussaint and left-hander Dylan Lee from Triple-A Gwinnett. They optioned Monday starter Huascar Ynoa, who allowed five runs in 3⅔ innings in taking the loss. Sean Newcomb, who followed Ynoa on the mound, allowed both inherited runners to score plus one more charged to his ledger, was designated for assignment.

