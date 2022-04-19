Gavin Lux scratched from Dodgers lineup with back tightness

Gavin Lux was scratched from the Dodgers starting lineup with back tightness on Tuesday night. He was originally set to play left field against the Braves, but now Cody Bellinger gets a start in center field in the middle game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor, tabbed for centerfield in the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday in what was a planned day off for Bellinger, instead starts in left field with Bellinger now in his usual position.

Dodgers-Braves lineups Pos Braves Pos Dodgers Pos Braves Pos Dodgers 2B Albies (S) RF Betts 1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Riley SS Turner DH Ozuna DH Turner RF Rosario (L) 2B Muncy (L) C d'Arnaud LF Taylor CF Duvall 3B Alberto LF Arcia CF Bellinger (L) SS Swanson C Barnes

Lux has been a force at the bottom of the Dodgers lineup in the early going, hitting .276/.405/.483 with three extra-base hits, leading the team in runs scored (nine) and walks (seven), all while hitting either eighth or ninth. Even in his relative slump the last three games, with no hits in eight at-bats, Lux walked three times, stole a base, and scored three times.

Lux entering Tuesday is one of six Dodgers to play all 10 games so far. He’s started nine times — six times at second base, and three times in left field.

Bellinger homered and doubled on Monday, his fifth multi-hit affair in the last eight games.

Atlanta roster moves

The Braves brought up a pair of fresh arms for Tuesday’s game, recalling right-hander Touki Toussaint and left-hander Dylan Lee from Triple-A Gwinnett. They optioned Monday starter Huascar Ynoa, who allowed five runs in 3⅔ innings in taking the loss. Sean Newcomb, who followed Ynoa on the mound, allowed both inherited runners to score plus one more charged to his ledger, was designated for assignment.