Craig Kimbrel makes debut, Clayton Kershaw starts Dodgers last spring game in Arizona

Newly acquired closer Craig Kimbrel will make his Dodgers debut on Saturday, in the team’s final game in Arizona this season, hosting the Giants.

Kimbrel is scheduled to pitch on Saturday, and is wearing his usual uniform number 46, so at least he won’t have to change his Twitter handle. That number was last worn with the Dodgers by Sam Gaviglio, a pitcher in big league camp earlier this spring as a non-roster invitee.

MLB’s 99-day lockout truncated the spring schedule, such that the Dodgers will have only played 15 Cactus League games in Arizona before heading home for three Freeway Series games against the Angels. The Dodgers are 4-6-4 so far this spring, with three of their four ties coming at Camelback Ranch.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers RF Yastrzemski (L) 2B Lux (L) DH Slater SS Alberto 1B Belt (L) C Smith SS Estrada 3B Ríos (L) CF Duggar (L) RF Pillar C Bart 1B Lamb (L) 2B Williams DH Vargas LF González LF Pages 3B Dubón CF Kendall (L)

Clayton Kershaw starts on the mound Saturday, making his fourth spring appearance. He gets Will Smith behind the plate, but not too many other regulars, with a good chunk of the team likely making their way back to Los Angeles or already there.

Hanser Alberto, who has a bench spot secured, starts at shortstop on Saturday. Gavin Lux and Edwin Ríos, both on the 40-man fighting for roster spots, start as well, as do non-roster invitees Kevin Pillar and Jake Lamb, making cases of their own.

The bottom third of the lineup features two of the Dodgers’ best hitting prospects, with Miguel Vargas at designated hitter and Andy Pages in left field. Both were non-roster invitees this spring but were among the first round of cuts, sent to minor league camp on March 16. Batting ninth is centerfielder Jeren Kendall, the Dodgers’ first-round draft pick in 2017 who has played three big league spring training games in the last week.

Other Dodgers pitchers on the slate besides Kershaw and Kimbrel on Saturday include Phil Bickford in his 2022 Cactus League debut, plus Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, Garrett Cleavinger, and non-roster invitee Reyes Moronta.

Kervin Castro starts on the mound for San Francisco.

Spring training Game 14 info