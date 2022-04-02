Walker Buehler, Julio Urías line up to start first two games of Freeway Series

Walker Buehler and Julio Urías will start in the Dodgers’ first two games of the Freeway Series. That could line them up to start the first two regular season games next weekend against the Rockies at Coors Field, though the latter hasn’t been finalized.

Buehler, who was already named as the Dodgers opening day starter for the first time in his career, starts against the Angels on Sunday night in Anaheim, against Anaheim newcomer Noah Syndergaard. Urías is slated to start on Monday at Dodger Stadium, against Angels’ left-hander Jose Suarez.

If Urías follows Buehler in order in Colorado, both would get four days rest before their respective regular season openers. In recent years, the Dodgers have tried to give extra rest to starting pitchers whenever possible. Urías made 20 of his 32 starts last season with more than five days rest, for instance, and Buehler did so 20 times on extra rest in his 33 regular season starts.

Both were stalwarts in the Dodgers rotation in 2021, the last two healthy starters standing come October. Buehler and Urías each blew past career highs in innings pitched and both received Cy Young Award votes, with Buehler finishing fourth and Urías tied for seventh.

With Clayton Kershaw starting Saturday’s 2022 Camelback Ranch finale, it’s possible he could pitch the second game in Colorado, on six days rest. That would push Urías to Sunday, giving him five days of rest before his regular season opener.

Notes

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Arizona on Saturday that 2020 first-round draft pick and top team pitching prospect Bobby Miller will start Tuesday’s Freeway Series, giving the right-hander a turn on the Dodger Stadium mound, for about three innings, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.

The team at MLB.com tabbed Miller as the Dodgers prospect to watch in 2022, and that he might not be in the minors for long: “His stuff borders on the ridiculous: a four-seam fastball that parks in the upper 90s; a heavy mid-90s two-seamer; a two-plane slider and a lively changeup that sit in the mid-80s and can be well above-average pitches at their best; and a power curveball in the low 80s.”

Left-hander Kyle Freeland will start for the Rockies on opening day, Friday at Coors Field. Thomas Harding at MLB.com has more.