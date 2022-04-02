Dustin May throws first bullpen session since Tommy John surgery

Dustin May took another step in his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery, on Saturday throwing his first bullpen session since last May’s elbow reconstruction.

This is right on schedule for May, who told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA at the beginning of camp that the first week of April was his target date for throwing off a mound for the first time.

The Dodgers placed May on the 60-day injured list on March 17 to make room on the 40-man roster for Jimmy Nelson, who returned to Los Angeles on a one-year free agent contract plus a team option for 2023. The move was more procedural for May, who isn’t expected to be back in the majors until after the All-Star break.

By getting placed on the 60-day injured list, the first day May is eligible to be activated is June 6.

May is still just 24 years old. The Dodgers’ third-round draft pick out of high school in Texas in 2016, May was LA’s opening day starter in 2020 and was off to a blazing start last season — 2.74 ERA, 37.6-percent strikeout rate in five starts — before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in May.

In parts of three major league seasons, May has a 2.93 ERA and 3.83 FIP in 113⅔ innings, with 111 strikeouts and 27 walks.

The right-hander had Tommy John surgery in Los Angeles on May 11, performed by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Soon after, May was rehabbing at Camelback Ranch, and in November threw a baseball for the first time since the surgery.

That was one step in the recovery process, and Saturday was another for May.