Eddy Alvarez has 3 hits for Oklahoma City, Bobby Miller hits pitch limit in Tulsa

Tuesday in the Dodgers minor leagues saw a veteran thriving, a pitch limit shorten a top prospect’s night on the mound, a rehab assignment, and a few transactions.

Player of the day

Eddy Alvarez had three hits in Triple-A Oklahoma City’s win in Sacramento. He doubled home run in the first, then homered in the third inning.

Only 3 innings in and Eddy Alvarez is already having himself a game!



He goes deep to extend the lead to 2-0!

Alvarez singled and scored in the eighth, and on the season is hitting .370/.453/.609 with 11 runs scored in 11 games. The 32-year-old Summer and Winter Olympic medalist played second base for OKC on Tuesday, his seventh game there this season, along with four starts at shortstop.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

In their first trip to Sacramento since 2018 (!!), Oklahoma City added on late to blow out the River Cats (Giants). They got a two-run single from Jake Lamb, then in a six-run eighth inning got a two-run single by Jason Martin and a two-run double from catcher Tony Wolters.

Zach McKinstry singled three times and scored three runs. Miguel Vargas doubled, singled, walked, and scored twice.

Andre Jackson pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks, with three strikeouts.

Tommy Kahnle pitched his first game for Oklahoma City, the fourth game of his rehab assignment. He retired two of the three batters he faced, throwing 17 batters. He walked the other batter, who later scored.

Double-A Tulsa

Andy Pages had three hits and drove in three runs, leading the Drillers to a road win over the Springfield Cardinals. Pages singled home a run in the third, and doubled home two in the fifth.

Bobby Miller started, and started the game with a strikeout and a pop out. But after a walk and two singles, the Dodgers top pitching prospect was pulled after 31 pitches, with the team saying Miller reached his pitch limit for the inning.

High-A Great Lakes

Loons pitchers allowed only one run on four hits in a home win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians). Great Lakes hurlers struck out 13 batters, including five each from starter Kyle Hurt (acquired by the Dodgers along with Alex Vesia from Miami in the Dylan Floro trade) in three innings and Jordan Leasure, the 2021 14th-round draftee who served as Tuesday’s closer, in two innings.

Great Lakes scored all three runs in the second inning, thanks to a double by first baseman Imanol Vargas, a single from catcher Kekai Rios, and a two-run home run by designated hitter Aldrich De Jongh.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes’ first two pitchers, Jerming Rosario and Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, each allowed four runs in a loss to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners).

Luis Diaz homered in the seventh inning, his team-leading fourth of the season. Diaz also doubled. Left-hander Octavio Becerra struck out four in 2⅓ innings.

Transactions

Triple-A: Left-hander Garrett Cleavinger, who was optioned by the Dodgers Sunday, joined Oklahoma City. Kahnle, as noted above, joined OKC on his rehab assignment.

High-A: Pitcher Braydon Fisher was promoted to Great Lakes. The 21-year-old struck out eight in 5⅓ innings with a 3.38 ERA in three relief appearances with Rancho Cucamonga.

Low-A: Madison Jeffrey, a right-handed pitcher drafted last year by the Dodgers in the 15th round, was added to the Quakes roster. Jeffrey’s first game will be his professional debut.

