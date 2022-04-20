The Dodgers have partnered with Sportfive, a marketing agency, to sell the naming rights to Dodger Stadium’s field and secure an advertising patch for team uniforms, writes Barry Bloom at Sportico.

The Dodgers are primarily focused on the patch sponsorship deal, a move that was approved as part of this year’s Basic Agreement negotiations, and would be willing to sell patch opportunities and naming rights to separate businesses.

“Given our reach, given our media market, given the frequency of games, given the history of this ballpark, given all the factors that go into this, we’re looking at a really significant partner,” said Corey Norkin, the Dodgers’ senior vice president of global partnerships.

As for the field naming rights, don’t panic just yet — the Dodger Stadium name will remain. The field sponsor’s name will appear alongside it in all references and signage related to the stadium rather than replace it entirely, so expect to hear something like “Company X Field at Dodger Stadium” a whole lot next year.

