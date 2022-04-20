 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers notes: Gavin Lux back, Zach McKinstry taxi squad, Austin Riley out

By Eric Stephen
Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

No Gavin Lux in the Dodgers lineup on Wednesday’s series finale against the Braves at Dodger Stadium, one day after he was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with back stiffness.

He wasn’t placed on the injured list though, and could be back by the weekend.

The Dodgers are only carrying 12 position players to start the season, so not having Lux thins the bench even more. But through 11 games, the Dodgers have only used a pinch-hitter in three games, for four total appearances.

A potential depth filler could be Zach McKinstry, who is with the team but not on the active roster just yet.

McKinstry was off to a hot start with Oklahoma City, hitting .404/.448/.673 with 13 runs scored through 12 games, including three hits and three runs scored on Tuesday night in Sacramento. He has eight extra-base hits this season, including four triples, and won Pacific Coast League player of the week honors for the first week of the season.

Dodgers-Braves lineups

Pos Braves Pos Dodgers
2B Albies (S) RF Betts
1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L)
DH Ozuna SS Turner
CF Duvall 2B Muncy (L)
LF Rosario (L) 3B Turner
3B Arcia C Smith
RF Heredia CF Bellinger (L)
C Piña LF Taylor
SS Swanson DH Ríos (L)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Charlie Morton on the mound

He played nine games at shortstop this year in Triple-A, plus two games in right field and one at second base. Last year in the majors, McKinstry started at second base, third base, left field and right field.

Max Muncy starts at second base on Wednesday, with Edwin Ríos getting the start at designated hitter against Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton.

Tony Gonsolin is on the mound for the Dodgers, making his third start of the season.

The Braves also made a roster move before the series finale, placing third baseman Austin Riley on the paternity list and recalling Travis Demeritte from Triple-A Gwinnett. Starting at third base for Atlanta is Orlando Arcia, who had three hits, including two doubles on Tuesday night.

Kris Willis at Battery Power has more details on Atlanta’s moves.

