Dodgers vs. Braves Game III chat

The Dodgers and Braves finish off their potential NLCS rematch preview with one more day game at Dodger Stadium, a rare noon start.
Tony Gonsolin starts the series finale, with Edwin Ríos at designated hitter, and Charlie Morton on the mound for Atlanta.
Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort a half-hour before the game, and Zach McKinstry was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Pregame reading
Dodgers-Braves lineups
|Pos
|Braves
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Braves
|Pos
|Dodgers
|2B
|Albies (S)
|RF
|Betts
|1B
|Olson (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Ozuna
|SS
|Turner
|CF
|Duvall
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|LF
|Rosario (L)
|3B
|Turner
|3B
|Arcia
|C
|Smith
|RF
|Heredia
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|C
|Piña
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Swanson
|DH
|Ríos (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (8-3) vs. Braves (6-7)
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- First pitch: 12:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
