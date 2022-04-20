Dodgers vs. Braves Game III chat

The Dodgers and Braves finish off their potential NLCS rematch preview with one more day game at Dodger Stadium, a rare noon start.

Tony Gonsolin starts the series finale, with Edwin Ríos at designated hitter, and Charlie Morton on the mound for Atlanta.

Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort a half-hour before the game, and Zach McKinstry was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Braves lineups Pos Braves Pos Dodgers Pos Braves Pos Dodgers 2B Albies (S) RF Betts 1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L) DH Ozuna SS Turner CF Duvall 2B Muncy (L) LF Rosario (L) 3B Turner 3B Arcia C Smith RF Heredia CF Bellinger (L) C Piña LF Taylor SS Swanson DH Ríos (L)

Game info