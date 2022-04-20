 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Braves Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers and Braves finish off their potential NLCS rematch preview with one more day game at Dodger Stadium, a rare noon start.

Tony Gonsolin starts the series finale, with Edwin Ríos at designated hitter, and Charlie Morton on the mound for Atlanta.

Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort a half-hour before the game, and Zach McKinstry was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Braves lineups

Pos Braves Pos Dodgers
Pos Braves Pos Dodgers
2B Albies (S) RF Betts
1B Olson (L) 1B Freeman (L)
DH Ozuna SS Turner
CF Duvall 2B Muncy (L)
LF Rosario (L) 3B Turner
3B Arcia C Smith
RF Heredia CF Bellinger (L)
C Piña LF Taylor
SS Swanson DH Ríos (L)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Charlie Morton on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (8-3) vs. Braves (6-7)
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • First pitch: 12:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...